Karnataka plans to connect agri extension centres with mobile soil testing units

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
The Karnataka government is planning to connect more than 500 ‘raitha samparka kendras’ (agricultural extension centres) in the State with mobile soil testing facilities, according to BC Patil, Karnataka Agriculture Minister.
Speaking at the launch of ‘Karla Kaje’, a local variety of rice from Karkala taluk, at Karkala in Udupi district on Monday, he said that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, recently launched 40 ‘Krishi Sanjeevani’ vehicles to cater to the needs of farmers in the State. Based on the requests of farmers, these vehicles will reach their fields to test soil, and to suggest measures to tackle pest attack and diseases in their fields.
He said the intention of this initiative is to take lab to land of the farmer, and each vehicle is equipped with a laboratory and a qualified person to handle it.
Also read: Sugar production till Jan 15 up 31% at 143 lakh tonnes
Patil, who is the minister in charge of Koppal district in Karnataka, said the pilot project to connect all the agricultural extension centres has already been launched in Koppal with 20 such vehicles. Many farmers are taking the benefit of these vehicles.
Stating that each district has got one such vehicle as of now, the minister said the Government needs more vehicles to connect all the 519 agricultural extension centres in the state. The Chief Minister has given in-principle approval for the project. He said his ministry is waiting for the approval of the finance department to provide such vehicles to all the agricultural extension centres in the State.
The State government has launched a dedicated ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ helpline number – 155313. Farmers can avail soil testing facilities related facilities by contacting this number, he said.
Also read: Karnataka cashew manufactures begin break-bulk import of raw cashewnuts
The Agriculture Department in the State has also provided smart cards to around 1.5 lakh farmers in Koppal district. The card contains details of the farmer such as his/her land holdings, crops grown, bank account number, RTC and Aadhar details. The banks can get all the details of the farmer from this smart card whenever he/she conducts transactions with them. Now the department is planning to provide such cards to nearly 70 lakh farmers in Karnataka, he added.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw selling interest on Friday and slumped; selling pressure could continue
Investors with a long-term horizon can consider this offer
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
This year, on Facebook, I saw that someone had posted a list of EASY RESOLUTIONS. I didn’t copy them down but ...
With strokes of quirky humour, Partha Pratim Deb uses pulp, terracotta, glass and discarded cloth to create ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...