Karnataka plans to connect agri extension centres with mobile soil testing units

The Karnataka government is planning to connect more than 500 ‘raitha samparka kendras’ (agricultural extension centres) in the State with mobile soil testing facilities, according to BC Patil, Karnataka Agriculture Minister.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Karla Kaje’, a local variety of rice from Karkala taluk, at Karkala in Udupi district on Monday, he said that the Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, recently launched 40 ‘Krishi Sanjeevani’ vehicles to cater to the needs of farmers in the State. Based on the requests of farmers, these vehicles will reach their fields to test soil, and to suggest measures to tackle pest attack and diseases in their fields.

He said the intention of this initiative is to take lab to land of the farmer, and each vehicle is equipped with a laboratory and a qualified person to handle it.

Also read: Sugar production till Jan 15 up 31% at 143 lakh tonnes

Patil, who is the minister in charge of Koppal district in Karnataka, said the pilot project to connect all the agricultural extension centres has already been launched in Koppal with 20 such vehicles. Many farmers are taking the benefit of these vehicles.

Stating that each district has got one such vehicle as of now, the minister said the Government needs more vehicles to connect all the 519 agricultural extension centres in the state. The Chief Minister has given in-principle approval for the project. He said his ministry is waiting for the approval of the finance department to provide such vehicles to all the agricultural extension centres in the State.

The State government has launched a dedicated ‘Krishi Sanjeevini’ helpline number – 155313. Farmers can avail soil testing facilities related facilities by contacting this number, he said.

Also read: Karnataka cashew manufactures begin break-bulk import of raw cashewnuts

The Agriculture Department in the State has also provided smart cards to around 1.5 lakh farmers in Koppal district. The card contains details of the farmer such as his/her land holdings, crops grown, bank account number, RTC and Aadhar details. The banks can get all the details of the farmer from this smart card whenever he/she conducts transactions with them. Now the department is planning to provide such cards to nearly 70 lakh farmers in Karnataka, he added.