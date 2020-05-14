Karnataka reports 28 new cases, 2 deaths on Thursday

Karnataka witnessed 28 new positive cases and two deaths on Thursday. The State’s total tally has gone up to 987, which includes 36 (one non-Covid) deaths and 460 discharges. Out of the remaining 491 cases, 482 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and nine patients are in ICU.

An 80-year-old female resident of Dakshina Kannada, who got admitted at a private hospital with complaint of stroke, was confrimed to be positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to ICU on April 26. She died on May 14 due to septic shock.

Another patient, a 60-year-old male in Andhra Pradesh was admitted at designated hospital in Bengaluru Urban with . He died on May 14 due to cardiac arrest.

Bidar reported 7 cases, Mandya with 5 cases, Bengaluru Urban with 5 cases, Gadag with 4 cases, Davangere with 3 cases, Kalaburgi with 2 cases, and Belagavi and Bagalkote with 1 case each.

Few passengers who travelled from New Delhi to Bengaluru refused to go into institutional quarantine in Bengaluru as mandated by the State government. The passengers protested and decided to return to Delhi. The South Western Railways took a decision to add an extra boggie to a train and send them back.