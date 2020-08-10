Karnataka seeks ₹4,000 crore floods assistance

Karnataka which has been battered by rains, floods and landslides affecting daily life in eight districts has sought ₹4,000 crore Central special financial assistance.

At a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday with regard to floods in several States, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok, requested the Centre for financial assistance to handle the relief and rehabilitation measures.

The State ministers, also appealed to the Centre to release the second instalment of ₹395 crore towards the State Disaster Response Fund, attended the meet in the absence of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is in hospital for Covid treatment and got discharged on Monday.

The Ministers apprised Prime Minister about the flood situation in the State and told him that 885 villages in 56 taluks spread over Belagavi, Raichuru, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan and Haveri districts have been affected by floods.

As per initial assessment, 3,000 houses had been damaged while standing crops on 80,000 hectares had been devastated. In addition to this, 3,500 km of roads, 394 government buildings, 150 bridges, and power infrastructure including transformers had been damaged while 104 tanks coming under the Minor Irrigation department had breached.

The ministers, told reporters that the Prime Minister has assured the State’s request would be considered and directed the central authorities to take up short as well as long-term measures to handle the relief and rehabilitation measures.

Opposition leader and Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted from his hospital bed, “I welcome the decision of @PMOIndia @narendramodi to discuss flood issues with ministers of Karnataka govt. He had not even tweeted about Karnataka floods when it happened last year. He has finally woken up now & I appreciate it. Last year, @CMofKarnataka had estimated damages due to floods at ₹50,000 Cr. He had requested @PMOIndia for ₹35,000 Cr but what Karnataka got was just ₹1,860 Cr. Let the ministers be brave enough to ask for the remaining compensation as well.”

He further said “Last year, @CMofKarnataka had reported to @PMOIndia about only the damages that happened in August. He had not reported about the damages in Sept-Oct. The ministers should apprise the PM about that as well and ask for higher compensation. Karnataka Ministers should urge @PMOIndia @narendramodi to personally visit flood affected areas & to send a team to conduct extensive survey to assess the damage.”