Karnataka to bring non-construction workers under migrants category

Karnataka is placed third in the state-wise average compounded daily growth rate of positive cases.

“In the month of March, we were in 13th position, today (May 5) we are in third place. Karnataka’s growth rate is 3.13 per cent as against the national average of 5.97 per cent,” said S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

While Punjab is at 28 per cent, Chandigarh 12 per cent, Haryana 10 per cent West Bengal 9 per cent, Tamil Nadu 8.85 per cent and Maharasthra 6.73 per cent.

“As few sectors are still coming out and putting across demands for relief measures, in a couple days finance department will collate, assess the losses and submit a detail report on impact of the pandemic to the chief minister,” he added.

CM meets builders

To address the flight of migrants from the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a hour-long meeting with Bengaluru chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (Credai).

Indians from abroad

As per the Central Government’s decision on allowing Indian citizens to come back to India from abroad, the Commissioner of Health Services, has issued SOP for handling international travellers landing in Bengaluru, Mangaluru airports and people reaching Mangaluru and Karwar sea ports.

Non-construction migrant

Suresh Kumar, said the State Labour department is working out a plan to bring non-construction migrant workers, who are employed in hotels, Darshinis, beauty parlours, security agencies and e-commerce delivery companies under migrant workers category.

Chief Minister has directed labour department to convince the labourers from returning to their home states and to avoid unnecessary travel.

On Tuesday, two more died due to Covid-19, 22 new cases were confirmed taking the total tally to 673 and total death to 29 and 331 cured.

Of the remaining 312 cases, 306 are at designated hospitals, with six in ICU.