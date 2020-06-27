Karnataka to create 10,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients

Karnataka is preparing a plan to create 10,000 beds to treat Covid-19 patients in the State by roping in private medical colleges, hospitals, housing complexes of BDA, Housing Department, real estate companies, government and private sports complexes, stadiums, hostels and large commercial complexes.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar held a meeting with senior state government officers and instructed them to initiate the process of identifying both government and private facilities needed for treatment of Covid patients.

“I have asked the officials to personally visit suitable places and to gather information by Monday to prepare a detailed plan. Based on the facilities available these will be converted to either Covid Care Centres or hospitals,” said Dr Sudhakar. “Facilities where ventilators, high flow oxygen lines and other facilities are available will be converted into hospitals,” he added.

For the last one week about 30-35 per cent of the infected cases are only showing symptoms while others are not. “Now, a process to classify the symptomatic cases as mild, moderate and severe are being prepared for treatment protocols,” the Minister said.

Instructions to private hospitals

He further said, “Private hospitals have been instructed to reserve 50 per cent of the beds for Covid treatment. Discussions will be held with managements of private hospitals and they will be provided details of capping of treatment cost. The possibility of utilising almost the entire capacity in private medical colleges is being examined.”

Since Covid Care Centres does not require much facilities the multi-storey residential apartment complexes built by BDA and housing department will be utilized. BDA has around 1,700 flats. BDA commissioner Dr M Mahadev is expected to come out with a detailed inventory of flats available for use on Monday.

Along with these flats available, about 3,000 private residential complexes built by real estate companies and registered under RERA and housing department are also being examined by the officials.

Along with this information and data on stadiums, sports complexes, hostels and large commercial complexes under the Sports department and private entities are also being collected.

“The target is to set up at least 10,000 beds and officials are working in war footing towards this. I am personally monitoring all details,” revealed Dr Sudhakar.

The Government is planning to enlist assistance from private security, KSRP, Home Guards, NCC cadets and para-military forces stationed in the city to be utilised for security arrangements at all the identified places.