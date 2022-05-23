Karnataka to formulate Design Policy

The Government of Karnataka is set to formulate and implement a design policy and has proposed design education. The State will also host a large design festival, called ‘Bengaluru Design Festival’ along with the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS22), scheduled in November.

Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Information Technology-Biotechnology, and Science and Technology of Karnataka, said that the State is interested in formulating and implementing a design policy for the State. He made the statements at a meeting in London with officials from the World Design Council (WDC), World Design Organization (WDO), and UK Design Council.

The policy will take inputs from the national design policy and seek inputs from WDC to come up with a framework and structure, he said. The WDC has extended its support to implement state design policy and also to integrate the ‘Design Thinking’ as a part of the school and college curriculum in Karnataka, Narayan added.

“The pilot project for the design thinking in schools project can be done in selected government schools and, based on the impact, we can scale up the project across the State. The IT department will take the lead to formulate and implement the design policy for the State,” Narayan added. He has invited the officials to Karnataka for further discussions and proceedings.

Paula Graham Gazzard, Chair of Council, WDC, said, “The proposed Design Policy, Design District, and Design Education will put Karnataka in the global design circle and will help to drive investments and job creation in the creative sector of the State.”