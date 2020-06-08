Karnataka’s Covid tourism protocol driven by self-declaration

To attract tourists to its vast properties across Karnataka, the State’s tourism department has come out with a set of protocols.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has presented unprecedented challenges for the tourism sector across the world. In this aftermath, health and safety of people is of utmost importance for the government. With the tourism industry expected to resume operations over the coming months, it is necessary to have protocols in place that can ensure hygiene and safety for all tourism stakeholders,” said Karnataka Minister for Tourism, Kannada and Culture CT Ravi.

Karnataka’s tourism protocols or SOPs need to be followed by tourism service providers in the State, and have been compiled based on inputs from all stakeholders. The tourism department has ensured that the protocols are in place and destinations and businesses are prepared to welcome tourists once the restrictions are lifted.

The protocol is mainly driven on self-declaration by guests, travel tour operators and covers the following areas with respect to Covid-19 preparedness for tourist destinations, hotels, restaurants and other tourism businesses: general preparedness, safety and hygiene, social distancing, cleaning and sanitation and awareness and training.

“The State has given the tourism sector importance for it is a vital economic driver for the government and stakeholders and steps are necessary to support the sector to emerge from this crisis stronger, resilient, and better,” said Ravi.

For this to materialise, collaboration between the government, industry and tourists is necessary. “With this, we can ensure that even in this new normal, visiting Karnataka continues to be a safe and memorable experience,” he added.

New cases

The State reported a large number of discharges on Monday at 387, making the total discharges so far 2,519. The State reported 308 new Covid-19 positive cases. The state’'s total number of cases stood at 5760, and total deaths at 64 (of which two were non-Covid).

Of the 308 new cases, 277 had inter-State travel history to Maharastra, Tamil Nadu, Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and one international traveller from UAE.

In the districts, returnees from Maharashtra continue to worry the State, with Kalaburgi reporting the highest number cases at 99, followed by Yadgair (66) , Bidar (48), Udupi (45) and Bengaluru Urban (18).