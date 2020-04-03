Kejriwal, Sisodia & experts to interact with public on ‘Parenting in times of Corona’ on Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Education Minister Manish Sisodia will interact with the students, parents on Saturday.

“Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, few experts and I will interact with all the students and parents of Delhi. Children have too many questions, we will try to answer them and address children and parents on “Parenting in the times of Corona”, said Kejriwal

Delhi government has also launched Covid-19 helpline chatbot (8800007722) to provide updated information from the Health and Family Welfare department of Delhi government on the pandemic.

Speaking on the total number of cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said, “There are 384 coronavirus patients, the number was 293 till yesterday. There are only 38 cases of local transmission and the situation is still under control in Delhi”.

Around 1,780 centres have been set by Delhi government where lunch and dinner is being served. “We can feed 10 lakh people daily now. Yesterday, about 6 lakh people had lunch and 6,30,000 had dinner,” he said.

On ration, Kejriwal said, “Out of 72 lakh people, ration has been successfully distributed to 60 per cent of them and the remaining will soon get”.