GO EC Autotech Pvt Limited, a Kochi based start-up in the electric vehicle (EV) charging landscape, is planning to set up 1,000 superfast charging stations this year.

The company is planning to invest around ₹320 crore for developing the charging infrastructure. It has already established 103 charging stations.

“GO EC Autotech’s plan is to become a leading EV charging infrastructure provider across national and State highways along with Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities and rural areas,” PG Ramnath, CEO & ED, GO EC Autotech, said.

Also read: Mercenary boss seizes southern city in Russia’s first insurrection for decades

The company’s aim is to serve the needs of customers residing in remote locations, making it easier for them to adopt electric vehicles. This approach aligns with the goal of reaching every nook and corner of the country, offering widespread access to charging infrastructure, he told reporters.

GO EC has partnered with major restaurants and shopping malls.

“All shopping malls and restaurants in the country will be equipped with GO EC’s cutting-edge super charging stations, providing convenient access to EV owners,” he added.

“Our mission is to provide sustainable charging solutions that empower electric vehicle users and accelerate the transition to a greener future. A notable hurdle faced by electric vehicle owners is the absence of sufficient charging infrastructure, making long-distance travel a daunting task. Addressing this issue, the company has embraced the mission of establishing charging stations across the nation,” he added.