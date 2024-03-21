The launch of AgniKul “Agnibaan SOrTeD” on Friday morning has been postponed due to technical issues. The Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos was to test-fire an Agnibaan rocket with 3D 3D-printed engine, aiming for suborbital flight trajectory control on Friday morning.

“Holding our launch out of an abundance of caution based on certain minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals last night. Will keep you all posted on the new date and time,” the company said on X (Twitter).

Apart from the 3D printed, semi-cryo engine, the rocket was scheduled from India’s first privately-owned launchpad, located inside the Indian space agency ISRO’s Sriharikota spaceport. The launch pad was set up by Agnikul in November 2022.