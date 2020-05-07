LG Polymers gas leak needs to be investigated: Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu has urged the Centre to immediately close down LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam and carry out an enquiry after leakage of styrene gas killed eight and affected more than 1200 people on Thursday.

He pointed out to Goyal that subsequent to the enquiry it was necessary to shift the entire unit to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population in the vicinity.

“In this context (of gas leakage), I would like to bring your attention primarily towards the public health. Since there may not be required expertise in Visakhapatnam city to treat the people affected with styrene gas, I request you to send medical experts from India and globally to treat the victims,” Naidu said in a letter addressed to Commerce & Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal.

He added, “Further, Covid-19 infects the lungs and reduces the immunity of the person. Hence, it is essential that the medical aid should be two pronged keeping in mind the styrene gas and Covid-19.”

Naidu stressed on the need to immediately close down the LG Polymers Unit and initiate a thorough enquiry about the gas leakage.

“It is important to focus on mitigating further loss of lives and to minimise the adverse health effects on the people of Visakhapatnam. In all these actions, it is necessary that the government provide expertise and guide the Andhra Pradesh government until the issue of gas leakage is brought to its logical conclusion,” he said.