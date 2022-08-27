Madras Tax Bar Inaugurated

What started as a WhatsApp group in 2016 has today become a bar association — Madras Tax Bar — dedicated to lawyers specialising in taxation. Manishwar Nath Bhandari, Chief Justice of Madras High Court launched MTB, its logo and the website.

C Mani Shankhar, senior advocate, said that the vistas of tax litigation, both direct and indirect, have grown exponentially in recent days calling for an robust eco-system for lawyers in the taxation field. MTB has already held about 148 webinars to share knowledge with young advocates. MTB, he said, celebrates the spirit behind tax advocacy.

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice Bhandari said income tax was a specialised law and the amendments that happens every year apart from the various explanations make it a challenge to practice it. One needs to be constantly up-to-date. It is a deep subject, he added. A bar association specialised to this field will help every one, especially the young lawyers to be updated in the subject. He lauded MTB for holding more than 140 webinars so far by leveraging technology