Maharahstra IMA slams government for low Covid treatment rates

My Five: Do not over think & find time for passion, says Minal Srivastava, Shalimar Paints VP
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
Members of Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) who are running their own hospitals, have from Tuesday onwards decided to surrender their licences to the State government as they find running operations financially unviable due to the current rates of Covid treatment, fixed by the State Government.
Pankaj Bhandarkar, Secretary of IMA (Maharashtra), said that apathy from bureaucrats coupled with unaffordable rates forced by the State government has led to a skyrocketing of expenses for the small and medium-sized private hospitals.
The Maharashtra government ‘unilaterally’ came out with the new rates on August 31 and made the previous rates more stringent. The IMA protested this notification in an emergency State council meeting on September 4 and commenced its agitation, Bhandarkar said.
IMA (Maharashtra) with its 45,000 members is a voluntary organisation of doctors. These Allopathic doctors are at the forefront of the fight against Covid pandemic.
Avinash Bhondwe, President of IMA (Maharashtra), said that the organisation will also approach the Bombay High Court this week with a petition challenging the State Government order, which has capped the treatment rates of Covid patients in the hospitals. It will also challenge the order under the Epidemic Act.
He said that the petition will question the State government’s right to fix the rate for any profession, even under the Epidemic Act. It will bring to the notice of the Court that the rates have been fixed without discussing with the IMA. In the neighbouring States of Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, the per day room rates and oxygen bed rates are much higher in private hospitals. “In Maharashtra, the rates of milk and sugarcane are fixed only after consulting with farmers and other stakeholders, then why doctors were kept out of the consultation process for treatment rates?” he asked.
Bhondwe added that the per kg cost of disposing of biomedical waste has increased by three times; additionally, the hospitals have to pay another ₹17,000 as transportation charges, which is unjust.
Minal Srivastava, Vice-President (Marketing), Shalimar Paints1. Do not over think: Mind controls the body, ...
An expert team can be a nodal point to cross-check health information
SARS-CoV-2 appears to put the COR in CORonary problems
The National Digital Health Mission must ensure quality individual healthcare with dignity, privacy
Max Life’s Smart Wealth plan offers several premium payment term (PPT), policy term (PT) combinations, unlike ...
Recently, many have taken to direct equity investing. But if you are new to equity, it may be better to stick ...
With a large- and mid-cap bias, the fund aims at valuation-based asset allocation
BusinessLine was the first to report on the possibility of increased provisioning on SRs
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
A writer mourns the loss of her dog during a pandemic year
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...