The Maharashtra government announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths in Mumbai, a move that has been met with mixed reactions. While commuters have welcomed the decision, it has sparked concerns within the state administration about how to compensate the toll companies. Additionally, the decision has prompted demands for similar waivers in other cities, with citizens threatening to stop paying tolls if their requests are not addressed.

According to State Minister Dadaji Bhuse, approximately 2,80,000 light vehicles pass through the five major toll booths at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Road entry point in Mulund, the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, the Mulund-Airoli bridge, Dahisar, and Mankhurd. “It is a revolutionary decision. The toll contract was set to expire in 2026 and could have been extended further,” Bhuse stated during a recent media interaction. However, when asked about how the government plans to compensate the toll companies, Bhuse avoided providing a clear answer. The government also did not address similar demands for toll waivers from other cities.

Interestingly, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari recently expressed his disapproval of the political trend of offering freebies ahead of elections. According to government sources, the state administration had raised objections to various giveaways, including the toll waiver, warning that such moves could drain state funds. However, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, reportedly ignored these warnings.

In recent months, the Maharashtra government has introduced several pre-election schemes, despite red flags raised by the finance department. These include the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides ₹1,500 per month to underprivileged women, the Mukhyamantri Vayoshri Yojana, offering a one-time payment of ₹3,000 to the elderly for support systems, and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, which gives young people a stipend of ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 for a year.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticised the toll waiver decision, calling it “the biggest scam.” Raut alleged that the waiver was granted before the toll plaza contracts expired, meaning the government will have to reimburse toll companies. He further claimed that 50 per cent of the reimbursement will go into the pockets of the ruling parties and that the funds will be used for election purposes.