Maharashtra allows oxygen producers to divert up to 20% of stockto industries

The Maharashtra Government which had diverted all industrial oxygen for treatment of Covid-19 patients has allowed oxygen producers to supply 20 per cent of oxygen to industries as demand from hospitals has declined.

The notification issued by the Public Health Department on June 2 asked oxygen manufacturers to ensure uninterrupted production of oxygen . As much as 80 per cent of the production is to be used only for medical oxygen and be supplied to hospitals in Maharashtra. Production units can divert up to 20 per cent of oxygen generated for industrial use.

The Maharashtra Government had earlier directed 100 per cent oxygen supply for medical use when Covid-19 wave was at its peak.

Also read: Covid lockdown restrictions not lifted, Maharashtra govt clarifies

“Now after daily review of the spread of Covid infection, recovery rate and requirement of medical oxygen to the patients, it has been noticed that the recovery rate is much higher than the infection rate since last week of May. And the total requirement of medical oxygen has been reduced” the notification mentioned.

“Now with unlock process having begun, the industries are also starting up. Hence , the Maharashtra Government has decided to revise the ratio of supply of oxygen from production units located within the State between hospitals and industries” notification added.