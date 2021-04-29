Maharashtra extends lockdown by 15 days

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to extend the Covid safety precautions including restrictions on people movement till May 15. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray after a day-long consultation with the administration.
Yesterday, State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope while interacting with the media after the Cabinet meeting had said that the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days.
An order issued by the Department Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation on Thursday evening said that the State continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, and therefore it is imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of infection. Therefore, it finds it is necessary to continue the enforcement of the current restrictions throughout the State beyond 7 am on May 1. The restrictions will in force till 7 am, May 15 so as to break the chain of Covid transmission effectively.
In view of the massive rise in the cases of Covid, the Maharashtra government on April 4 had decided to impose strict movement restrictions in the state 8 pm to 7 am and had applied Section 144. On weekends complete lockdown was imposed.
Most of the private offices and non-essential government offices are closed and manpower in essential government offices has been reduced. Restaurants have been asked to provide only for takeaway services. The timings of essential shops such as milk suppliers, groceries and vegetable have been reduced to just fours hours so as to prevent crowding.
Theatres, salons, parlours have been closed, which was also case during first lockdown last year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...