Maharashtra extends lockdown by 15 days

The Maharashtra government on Thursday decided to extend the Covid safety precautions including restrictions on people movement till May 15. The decision was taken by the Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray after a day-long consultation with the administration.

Yesterday, State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope while interacting with the media after the Cabinet meeting had said that the lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days.

An order issued by the Department Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation on Thursday evening said that the State continued to be threatened with the spread of Covid-19 virus, and therefore it is imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain the spread of infection. Therefore, it finds it is necessary to continue the enforcement of the current restrictions throughout the State beyond 7 am on May 1. The restrictions will in force till 7 am, May 15 so as to break the chain of Covid transmission effectively.

In view of the massive rise in the cases of Covid, the Maharashtra government on April 4 had decided to impose strict movement restrictions in the state 8 pm to 7 am and had applied Section 144. On weekends complete lockdown was imposed.

Most of the private offices and non-essential government offices are closed and manpower in essential government offices has been reduced. Restaurants have been asked to provide only for takeaway services. The timings of essential shops such as milk suppliers, groceries and vegetable have been reduced to just fours hours so as to prevent crowding.

Theatres, salons, parlours have been closed, which was also case during first lockdown last year.