Supreme Court hears pleas on Maharashtra government formation

The Supreme Court has commenced a hearing to consider the plea of three parties who wish to form the government with Shiv Sena supremo, Uddhav Thackeray, as the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The apex court said that it is not considering the prayers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and that they be invited to form govt in Maharashtra.

The Central Government’s Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted letters of the Maharashtra Governor and current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the Supreme Court. “The Governor was cognizant of facts and the situation after polls results that had led to invoking of President’s rule in the State,” said Centre to Supreme Court.

The Centre further said that the Governor recommended President’s rule in the State after being assured that no party was in position to form government in Maharashtra.

Supreme Court is looking into the letters of the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with regards to staking claim for forming the Maharashtra government.

The Solicitor General said the letters had endorsement of all 54 NCP MLAs. It also scanned the letter by the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Koshyari’s letter had invited Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the State.

The Solicitor General also explained that the Maharashtra governor had invited Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP to form the government and that the President’s rule was imposed only after they had failed to do so.

The Centre told the Supreme Court that the Maharashtra governor was not supposed to conduct the roving and fishing inquiry to ascertain which party has numbers to form government.

“Question is can a party come, seek court’s intervention to hold floor test within 24 hours?” asked the Centre to the apex court.