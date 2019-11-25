Maharashtra: Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress leaders to will meet Governor Koshyari on Monday, says Sanjay Raut

My five: Rohan Kumar
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of his party and the NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in the state.
Addressing reporters in Mumbai, Raut said the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have signatures of all their respective MLAs to prove majority in the House, which the combine will submit it to Supreme Court. “The Supreme Court is the only institution where we still have some faith left,” he said.
Raut alleged that the BJP acted like “dacoits of Chambal” to form government in the state “without having majority”.
“Leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will meet the governor today to present our side for government formation. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will have at least 10 MLAs more than the BJP when the floor test will be done in the Assembly,” the Rajya Sabha member said.
The government formation in Maharashtra has come under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny with the Centre being asked to produce before the court on Monday the letters of the Governor inviting Devendra Fadnavis as well as the communication of the BJP leader staking his claim.
In a dramatic turn of events, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 8 AM on Saturday at a hush hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan here, leading to the lifting of the President’s rule in the state.
The BJP was propped up by NCP’s Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar.
The BJP and the Shiv Sena, which fought the last month’s Assembly polls in an alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively. The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister’s post. The NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats respectively.
