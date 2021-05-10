Maharashtra: Only 28% claims under central insurance scheme for healthcare providers approved

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Out of 210 public healthcare providers in Maharashtra who lost their lives during Covid-19, family members of just 58 healthcare providers, that is 28 per cent, have received insurance amount under the central government’s insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid-19.
The central government had announced the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package Insurance Scheme for Health Workers Fighting Covid-19’. The scheme provides an insurance cover of ₹50 lakh for public healthcare providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact of Covid-19 patients and took care of them.
Also read: Covid-19: India records 3,66,161 fresh cases on May 10
The State government’s Health Department while answering to activist Jeetendra Ghadge’s RTI application revealed that as of April 28, 2021, the State government had sent 210 applications seeking insurance for family members of deceased health workers. This The insurance was granted for 10 doctors, 3 nurses, 3 Asha workers and 42 others.
“The health care staff is taking serious risk while taking care of us, unfortunately, by the delay in the process of getting this claim approved we are letting them down. Besides only the central government scheme covers the health workers while the State government covers other Covid warriors. It's important to boost the morale of our health care workers by giving them financial security” said Ghadge in a press statement.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
Comforting or distracting listeners with poetry — and more — in these trying times
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...