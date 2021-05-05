Maharashtra plans to increase per day oxygen production, prepares for third wave

The Maharashtra Government is gearing up for the third wave of Covid in the country. Among the various preparations, the State is planning to increase its per day oxygen making capacity from 1,200 metric tonnes to 3,000 metric tonnes, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.

He was addressing the people of the state via social media platforms.

The Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central Government, K Vijay Raghavan, also on Wednesday had said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was inevitable given the elevated levels of virus movement in the country.

In his address, Thackeray said that the state produces 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen per day and Centre is providing another 500 metric tonnes from other states. But it still requires another 200 metric tonnes for, which a letter has been sent to New Delhi,

However, for facing the challenges of the third wave a number of new plants are being planned in the state, including 300 plants-based on Pressure Swing Absorption technology along plants on other technologies, which will enhance the state's oxygen production capacity to 3,000 metric tonnes per day and the state will be self-sufficient, he said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that due to the lockdown the number of Covid cases are declining gradually, but the people cannot let the guard go down. The rate of infections is declining gradually in some district, but it is increasing in other districts.

He added that for vaccinating six crore population between the age of 18 to 44, the state requires 12 crore dosage, which can be purchased in a single transaction. The supply will help in vaccinating 5 lakh persons per day.