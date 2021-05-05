Maharashtra plans to increase per day oxygen production, prepares for third wave

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
The Maharashtra Government is gearing up for the third wave of Covid in the country. Among the various preparations, the State is planning to increase its per day oxygen making capacity from 1,200 metric tonnes to 3,000 metric tonnes, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday.
He was addressing the people of the state via social media platforms.
The Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central Government, K Vijay Raghavan, also on Wednesday had said the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was inevitable given the elevated levels of virus movement in the country.
In his address, Thackeray said that the state produces 1,200 metric tonnes of oxygen per day and Centre is providing another 500 metric tonnes from other states. But it still requires another 200 metric tonnes for, which a letter has been sent to New Delhi,
However, for facing the challenges of the third wave a number of new plants are being planned in the state, including 300 plants-based on Pressure Swing Absorption technology along plants on other technologies, which will enhance the state's oxygen production capacity to 3,000 metric tonnes per day and the state will be self-sufficient, he said.
The Chief Minister pointed out that due to the lockdown the number of Covid cases are declining gradually, but the people cannot let the guard go down. The rate of infections is declining gradually in some district, but it is increasing in other districts.
He added that for vaccinating six crore population between the age of 18 to 44, the state requires 12 crore dosage, which can be purchased in a single transaction. The supply will help in vaccinating 5 lakh persons per day.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Resolution of slot re-allotment is needed for the revival of the beleaguered airlines and the future of other ...
Will masks be the norm even after the pandemic ends?
An out-of-the-box tutor for green jobs
The International Energy Agency defines a device/system energy efficient if it delivers more services for the ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
In a year impacted by lockdowns, the company maintained occupancy over 90 per cent
Babies and toddlers are among those testing positive for Covid-19 in its second wave
Octogenarian artist Vasudev sought to overcome pandemic-induced isolation with a series of experimental ...
An enterprising friend presents a fruit-based lunch and sets off culinary experiments for a lifetime
Chaitanya Tamhane does a tough balancing act in ‘The Disciple’ — allowing the audience to form its own ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...