Maharashtra policeman sings ‘zindagi maut na ban jaye’ asking people to stay indoors amid lockdown

Maharashtra Police adopted a unique style to urge people to stay indoors in order to fight coronavirus.

A cop was seen crooning the song from Aamir Khan stirrer Sarfarosh and sang “zindagi maut na ban jaye sambhalo yaaro” (dear friend, don’t let this life turn into death, handle it carefully) to convince people into staying back at home.

The sing-song style of urging people to follow lockdown protocol was widely circulated on Twitter in no time.

State home minister Anil Deshmukh also lauded Maharashtra police efforts in making people follow the rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

A Maharashtra police constable breaks into song in a bid to convince people to co-operate & stay indoors... Hope people listen to his musical entreaty!#FootSoldiersofWarOnCorona pic.twitter.com/RhuEdBN9h6 — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) March 27, 2020

Impressed by his performance, The Nationalist Congress Party minister posted the video of the policeman on his Twitter handle and hoped people take notice. His tweet read: "A Maharashtra police constable breaks into a song in a bid to convince people to cooperate and stay indoors. Hope people listen to his musical entreaty!”

Supriya Sule, MP from Maharashtra, also appreciated the policeman’s efforts and wrote on Twitter: “Tooo (sic) good, so proud of our police and entire govt administration. I salute all of u with gratitude in my heart.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “There are so many different ways to handle the same situation !! Amazing and thank you to all the public servants out there.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected of the coronavirus crisis that has taken the toll to 210 in the state. While the number of cases of coronavirus in India now stands at staggering 873.

India is observing a 21-day lockdown as the virus continues to spread like a wildfire in the country of 1.3 billion people.