Maharashtra political crisis: BJP asks Governor to invite CM Uddav for floor test 

“We have given a letter to Governor and have mentioned the current situation in the State. In the news we are watching, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are out. They have taken a stand that they don’t want to be with Congress and NCP. In this situation, the CM and the government have no majority and hence they must be told to prove the majority” said Fadnavis speaking to reporters in Mumbai following the meeting with Governor.

“ We have submitted the letter requesting this ( asking the government to prove the majority) to the Governor. We have also mentioned some decisions by Supreme Court. We hope that based on this, the honorable Governor will take appropriate decision and will give appropriate directions to prove the majority,” he added.