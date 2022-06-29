hamburger

Maharashtra political crisis: BJP asks Governor to invite CM Uddav for floor test 

BL Pune Bureau | Updated on: Jun 29, 2022
Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis leaves after meeting Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, amid the political crisis in Maharashtra that is threatening MVA’s government, in Mumbai.

The State BJP delegation led by former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday night visited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

“We have given a letter to Governor and have mentioned the current situation in the State. In the news we are watching, 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are out. They have taken a stand that they don’t want to be with Congress and NCP. In this situation, the CM and the government have no majority and hence they must be told to prove the majority” said Fadnavis speaking to reporters in Mumbai following the meeting with Governor.  

“ We have submitted the letter requesting this ( asking the government to prove the majority) to the Governor. We have also mentioned some decisions by Supreme Court. We hope that based on this, the honorable Governor will take appropriate decision and will give appropriate directions to prove the majority,”  he added.

     

Published on June 29, 2022
Maharashtra
state politics
