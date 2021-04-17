News

Maharashtra reports new 67,123 Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Pune | Updated on April 17, 2021

And 56,783 patients got discharged today

Maharashtra on Saturday registered 67,123 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 419 deaths and the case fatality rate is the state is 1.59 per cent.

According to the Public Health Department bulletin, 56,783 patients discharged today with 30,61,174 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today. The recovery rate in the state is 81.18 per cent.

Currently 35,72,584 people are in-home quarantine and 25,623 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai city reported 8,811 new cases with 51 deaths while Pune city reported 6,084 cases with 25 deaths.

