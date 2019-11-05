Maharashtra stalemate continues; ball in Sena’s court

Tackling water in the time of climate change, floods and drought
Pilot projects help Vijayawada and Solapur transition to an integrated approach to water management
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray refused to show his cards on government formation even as BJP leaders today said that the party is not ready to share the Chief Minister post with its ally and invited Sena leaders for discussions on power sharing.
Thackeray, who is touring the Marathwada region to visit rain-affected farmers, refused to comment on BJP State President Chandrakant Patil’s statements.
Following a meeting with the BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, Patil today told reporters that the new government will be formed under the leadership of Fadnavis. He added that Shiv Sena has not given any proposal for discussions and the BJP was ready to discuss the power sharing formula with Sena. Patil insisted that Maharashtra will soon have a BJP-led government.
With BJP clearly refusing Sena’s demand to share the post of CM for two and a half years, Sena will have to take a call, said the party insiders. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress leaders in the State said that they would be open for discussions on government formation only if Shiv Sena announces that it will not join the BJP-led government.
Political circles in the State are abuzz with talks of the BJP deciding to form a minority government and seek time from the governor to prove its majority on the floor of the House.
BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade has been repeatedly saying that majority of Shiv Sena MLAs are willing to support a BJP-led government.
The new buzzword is to conserve and function effectively within a framework that is gentle on the environment
