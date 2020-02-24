MAHE’s entrepreneurship meet on Feb 28-29

The fourth Manipal Entrepreneurship Summit (MES), an annual event of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), will be held on February 28 and 29.

A press release said here that Manipal Institute of Technology, in association with Innovation Centre, Manipal Universal Technology Business Incubator; and Manipal-Government of Karnataka Bioincubator will host the event. Eight successful entrepreneur alumni of MIT will be participating in the event.

MES was started in 2016 to drive the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among MAHE’s students and faculty.