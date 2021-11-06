Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Tamil Nadu

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle on Saturday, Tamil Nadu’s Industry Secretary N Muruganandam has been made the Finance Secretary.

He replaces S Krishnan who held the post since July 2019. He will take over as the Industry Secretary. P Amudha, formerly Additional Secretary in Prime Minister’s Office, on return to the State cadre, is posted as the Secretary for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj in the place of Dr K Gopal, who has been transferred as the Transport Secretary.

Sandeep Saxena, PWD Secretary, is transferred as the Secretary of Water Resources department. Transport Secretary Dayanand Kataria is posted as the PWD Secretary.

Handlooms secretary

Ramesh Chand Meena, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu, is transferred as the Energy Secretary in the place of Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, who is posted as the Handlooms secretary. Selvi Apoorva, Handlooms Secretary, will replace Ramesh Chand Meena as Member Secretary for SDAT.

Dr Beela Rajesh, Commissioner of Handlooms and Textiles, is transferred and posted as the Secretary/Commissioner of Land Reforms, says an order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu.