Actor Mohanlal has said it is time for all stakeholders to come to the aid of the crisis-ridden Malayalam film industry to save it from absolute ignominy and potential destruction, as the Hema Committee report that looked into allegations of rape, humiliation and discrimination of female artists continues to take a heavy toll.

Addressing a keenly awaited and packed press conference following a function in which he launched the Kerala Cricket League, the superstar said the decision to disband Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) — of which he was a second-term President and took in the wake of exposes involving some office bearers — was preceded by a Google meeting of members.

Didn’t run away from Kochi

He denied accusations that the top leadership, including himself, had run away from AMMA headquarters in Kochi to avoid accountability before making the decision. Mohanlal said he had already committed engagements in Gujarat and Mumbai for his debut film as a director, before being forced to stay in Chennai to attend to his wife’s medical emergency.

The actor did not commit himself to any specific response to a number of queries over some of the damning indictments of what it called a ‘15-member power group’ which allegedly had chosen to ride roughshod over the industry running its diktat to the discomfort of many. Answering a question, he said he had not read the Hema Committee report. Neither did he feel the need to.

Seeks media’s cooperation

He repeatedly sought the media’s help to create a sense of tolerance and forbearance to ensure the sustenance of an industry that supported tens of thousands of employees and their families. “We must do everything to maintain the status and well-being of the industry and not wilfully bring discredit from admirers from within the country and even abroad.”

AMMA may have been disbanded, but an ad-hoc committee will be in charge over the next two months to ensure that all pension and medical payouts to deserving members are made on time. The interregnum will also allow the window for any desiring member or members to team up and reconstitute AMMA and continue with its original mission.

Painful matter

Mohanlal said it is the first time in the 47 years of his career that he has been made to speak on such a painful matter that had the potential of wrecking the industry. He said the guilty must be brought to book and meted out deserving punishment. He begged the media not to paint the entire actor community with the same brush merely because some had brought shame to it.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the State Secretariat of the ruling CPI(M) decided in a meeting here not to press for the resignation of M Mukesh, a party MLA from Kollam and a leading actor against whom allegations of rape and misbehaviour have been lodged and are currently being investigated by the police. These, too, came forth in the light of the Hema Committee report, which has landed at least three more leading actors, a few directors and producers in the dock. The Congress and the BJP have been holding protest marches across the state and in front of Mukesh’s office and house in Kollam, seeking his resignation.