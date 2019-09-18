News

Mamata meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 18, 2019 Published on September 18, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government’s prime agenda

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised the issue of renaming the state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The West Bengal assembly has passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’.

Describing her meeting with the prime minister as fruitful, Banerjee told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government’s prime agenda. “Hence, we have proposed the renaming keeping ‘Bangla’ in mind. The Prime Minister has assured all help,” she said.

She said the Prime Minister was also extended an invitation to inaugurate Deocha Pachami, the second largest coal block in the world, after Durga Puja.

Responding to a question on the National Register of Citizens, she said it is part of Assam Accord, hence there is no provision of its implementation in West Bengal. “Neither has any proposal come, nor will it be done,” she asserted.

The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier tweeted pictures of the two leaders at the official residence of Modi.

