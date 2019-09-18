Mamata meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal

Number theory
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday raised the issue of renaming the state during a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The West Bengal assembly has passed a resolution to rename the state as ‘Bangla’.
Describing her meeting with the prime minister as fruitful, Banerjee told reporters that renaming West Bengal has been her government’s prime agenda. “Hence, we have proposed the renaming keeping ‘Bangla’ in mind. The Prime Minister has assured all help,” she said.
She said the Prime Minister was also extended an invitation to inaugurate Deocha Pachami, the second largest coal block in the world, after Durga Puja.
Responding to a question on the National Register of Citizens, she said it is part of Assam Accord, hence there is no provision of its implementation in West Bengal. “Neither has any proposal come, nor will it be done,” she asserted.
The Prime Minister’s Office had earlier tweeted pictures of the two leaders at the official residence of Modi.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports