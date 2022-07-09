Mamata prays for speedy recovery of Amartya Sen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from Covid-19.

Sen, who had mild Covid, has completed quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneezing, a Health Department official said.

"Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon," Banerjee tweeted.

Sen has been in India since the last week of June.