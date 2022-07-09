Mamata prays for speedy recovery of Amartya Sen

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen a speedy recovery from Covid-19.
Sen, who had mild Covid, has completed quarantine at his Santiniketan residence. At present, he is only experiencing mild cough and sneezing, a Health Department official said.
"Respected Amartya Da, We all sincerely pray that you get well soon," Banerjee tweeted.
Sen has been in India since the last week of June.
July 09, 2022
July 09, 2022
