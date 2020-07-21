Man booked for ‘fake’ Twitter post on TTD functionary

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Acting on a complaint by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirumala police have booked a case against a person for posting ‘fake’ news on Twitter.
According to TTD, it filed a complaint against SV Badri for a post on Twitter saying that Balaji temple OSD, Pala Seshadri, was affected with Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.
“Seshadri goes to Apollo Hospital at Chennai once in two months for regular medical check-up as he had kidney transplantation,” the TTD said in a release.
Seshadri has also been tested negative in the Covid-19 tests he had undergone at Tirumala on July 2 and July 18-19, it added.
The case has been filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act as such a ‘devious’ campaign can hurt and confuse the devotees coming for Balaji darshan.
The TTD officials also said that persons involved in such ‘baseless and malafide’ campaigns against TTD will have to face legal consequences.
