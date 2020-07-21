News

Man booked for ‘fake’ Twitter post on TTD functionary

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 21, 2020 Published on July 21, 2020

Compared to the average of 22 lakh visitors a month the shrine attracted pre-Covid, barely 2.32 lakh pilgrims made it to the hill temple in the first one month after its reopening   -  B_JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Acting on a complaint by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the Tirumala police have booked a case against a person for posting ‘fake’ news on Twitter.

According to TTD, it filed a complaint against SV Badri for a post on Twitter saying that Balaji temple OSD, Pala Seshadri, was affected with Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital, Chennai.

“Seshadri goes to Apollo Hospital at Chennai once in two months for regular medical check-up as he had kidney transplantation,” the TTD said in a release.

Seshadri has also been tested negative in the Covid-19 tests he had undergone at Tirumala on July 2 and July 18-19, it added.

The case has been filed under the Epidemic Diseases Act as such a ‘devious’ campaign can hurt and confuse the devotees coming for Balaji darshan.

The TTD officials also said that persons involved in such ‘baseless and malafide’ campaigns against TTD will have to face legal consequences.

Published on July 21, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Richcore LifeSciences to expand its recombinant protein manufacturing capability