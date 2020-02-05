Mangalore varsity pact on radioecology research

Mangalore University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, for conducting joint research in the field of radioecology.

Under the MoU, the Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity (CARER) of Mangalore University will be conducting joint research with scientists of IGCAR. A press release said here that the research programme, which is funded by IGCAR, also offers junior research fellowships and technical assistantship.

The CARER has been established by the Mangalore University as a national facility through financial support from the Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences of the Department of Atomic Energy, and with scientific and technical support from the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

This is an advanced centre for radioecological and radiation protection research in the country. The centre is serving to the research needs of various research groups from national laboratories, institutions and universities of the country, the release added.