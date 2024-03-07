The Association of PaddleSurf Professionals (APP) World Tour has announced an International Stand-Up Paddling (SUP) championship -India Paddle Festival at Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru.

Presented by Karnataka Tourism and organised by the Surfing Swami Foundation of Mangaluru, the India Paddle Festival will be conducted from March 8 to 10 at Sasihithlu beach in Mangaluru.

Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on Thursday, Tristan Boxford, Chief Executive Officer of APP World Tour, said the India Paddle Festival will be the first step in an exciting new development journey for the organisation as a significant growth of the sport in the region over the coming years.

The world’s best stand-up paddlers, including Fernando Perez and Esperanza Barreras (current World No. 2 in men and women’s categories), along with Bianca Toncelli, reigning SUP Junior champion and Sekar Patchai, will participate in India’s first-ever international SUP event, he said.

Around 45 stand-up paddlers from across the world will participate in four categories – Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Junior U-16 Boys and Junior U-16 Girls, he added.

