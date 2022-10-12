Matrimony.com has launched an exclusive matchmaking service for IT, software, and technology professionals called ‘TechieMatrimony’.

The service, the city-based matrimony platform said, is based on its successful history of helping lakhs of IT professionals from different domains find a life partner over the past 22 years.

In a press release, Matrimony.com said, of the total IT workforce of 4.85 million, the singles population is estimated at 1.2 to 1.8 million. “Currently, over 5 lakh IT, software and technology professionals are actively looking for a life partner on Matrimony.com’s matchmaking services, with nearly 30 per cent of them being women.” it added.

Nearly 80 per cent of the IT/ Software segment engaged on the app within the first week of registration and 95 per cent of women IT professionals actively search, send, and receive interests during that time, the company said.

“Matrimony.com’s success has been its micro market segmentation and our profession/education-based services like Doctors Matrimony, IIM-IIT Matrimony, and Defence Matrimony are already doing well. IT professionals will be now able to choose by profession/specialisation and company too,” Arjun Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer – Matrimony.com, was quoted in the release.