Matrimony.com posts 13.5% drop in Q1 net profit

Online matrimony company Matrimony.com on Friday posted a 13.5 per cent decline in first quarter net profit at ₹11.95 crore as against ₹13.82 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from contract with customers, on a year-on-year basis, grew by 10 per cent to ₹116.02 crore (₹105.45 crore) as of June 2022. Consolidated billing stood at ₹115.1 crore, a growth of 7.9 per cent year-on-year.

“A good start to the year with a double-digit y-o-y billing growth. It is also heartening to see our paid subscriptions grow 13.8 per cent y-o-y giving us the confidence that our strategic priorities are making good progress. We will continue to strengthen these focus areas to maintain this momentum,” Murugavel Janakiraman, Chairman and Managing Director said, in an earnings press release.