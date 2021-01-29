MHA approves ₹1,751.05 cr for 5 States as flood relief

The High Level Committee (HLC) under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah, on Friday, approved ₹1,751.05 crore of additional Central Assistance to five States – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh – towards relief for floods/landslides that occurred during 2020 and for hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20.

For floods/landslides during the South-West monsoon-2020, ₹437.15 crore to Assam, ₹75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, ₹320.94 crore to Odisha, ₹245.96 crore to Telangana and ₹386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh have been approved.

For hailstorm during Rabi 2019-20, ₹285.08 crore to Uttar Pradesh has been approved, a statement from the MHA said.

Approving the additional Central assistance under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Home Minister said that the government has resolved to help “our sisters and brothers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh who braved these natural disasters”.

In all the five States, the government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from the affected State governments, the statement said.

In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the Centre has released ₹19,036.43 crore to 28 States from the SDRF and ₹4,409.71 crore to 11 States from NDRF, it added.