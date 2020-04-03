MHA blacklists 960 foreigners on tourist visas for links with Tablighi Jamaat

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.
The MHA has also directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) of all the States/UTs concerned and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police, to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official release.
An event organised by the religious group Tablighi Jamaat last month resulted in large-scale spread of the Covid-19 virus in Delhi and other States such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir. More than 500 people with links to the gathering have been traced positive of the virus so far.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Having invoked ‘peace’ clause at WTO, Centre can now increase support for farmers under MSP
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Nippon Life India Asset Management at current ...
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...