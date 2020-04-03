MHA blacklists 960 foreigners on tourist visas for links with Tablighi Jamaat

The Ministry of Home Affairs has blacklisted 960 foreigners, present in India on tourist visas, for their involvement in Tablighi Jamaat activities.

The MHA has also directed the Director-General of Police (DGP) of all the States/UTs concerned and the Commissioner of Police (CP), Delhi Police, to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, according to an official release.

An event organised by the religious group Tablighi Jamaat last month resulted in large-scale spread of the Covid-19 virus in Delhi and other States such as Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Jammu and Kashmir. More than 500 people with links to the gathering have been traced positive of the virus so far.