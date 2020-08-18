Migrant workers returning to work in Pune’s auto hub

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
Migrant workers who had left for their hometowns following the outbreak of Covid-19, are returning to Pune’s auto hub. The automobile manufacturing units and component suppliers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan and Talegaon areas are largely dependent on migrant labourers to resume full-fledged operations.
According to Motilal Sankla, President of the Chakan Industries Association (CIA), many industrial units in Chakan are arranging transportation for workers who wish to return to work. Many workers in Chakan industrial estate hail from Bihar, Assam and Rajasthan.
Over 750 industrial units in Chakan employ about 2.5 lakh workers. According to CIA estimates, about 50 per cent migrant workers are back in town and have resumed work. The industrial units are taking all precautions, providing necessary health infrastructure for workers. Industrialists and workers have to learn to live with Covid-19 and start operations, said Sankla.
Pune, one of India’s largest auto hubs, houses about 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, these units employ about 17 lakh people, the majority of whom are migrant workers. The Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) says that on average, 24 per cent of the labour force working in surveyed companies hail from outside Maharashtra. Chakan industrialists have demanded that the State government arrange transportation for migrants who wish to return to work in Maharashtra.
“The flow of migrant workers is towards Chakan. Migrants are returning even in Pimpri Chinchwad but not in big numbers. The number of Covid-19 cases in Pimpri Chinchwad is rising and this fear is holding back migrants,” said Sandeep Belsare, President of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small and Medium Scale Industries Association.
He added that industries in Pimpri Chinchwad are expected to start full-fledged operations only after November. “As of now, not all units have work orders, and hence, they can continue with the available workforce. Some units which have work orders are completing the work with the help of available labour working overtime,” said Belsare.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Weak government finances and private capex could pose downside risks to prices
October futures likely to consolidate between ₹50,000 and ₹53,000
Global demand won’t return to 2019 levels until at least 2022, forecast three agencies
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...