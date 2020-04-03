Milk union begins free supply to poor, labourers

The Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd has decided to supply 5,000 litres of milk every day free of cost to poor and labourers till April 14.

Launching the initiative in Udupi on Friday, Raviraj Hegde, President of Dakshina Kannada Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd, said such an initiative will help better utilise the milk being collected from farmers during the lockdown period. This will also help maintain continuity in milk production in rural areas without affecting the farmers.

The State government has asked the dairy unions to distribute free milk to poor, labourers and migrant workers during the lockdown period. As a part of this, the milk union began this initiative at Udupi on Friday.

The vehicles of the union will supply free milk at locations designated by the district administration. The officials concerned of the State government at designated locations will supply free milk to the beneficiaries, he said.

Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, said that the district administration has taken all steps for the smooth implementation of the programme and will review the implementation process on a daily basis.