MMA wins AIMA Award for Best Management Association 2021-22

The Madras Management Association (MMA) announced that it has won All-India Management Association (AIMA’s) Best Management Association Award for 2021-22.

AIMA’s annual awards aim to recognise local management associations (LMA) which propagate the management’s movement in the country. With this year’s award, MMA has become the only LMA to have won this award for the 13th time in a row.

Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa at the G20, presented the Award on September 21, 2022, during the valedictory function of AIMA’s 49 th National Management Convention in New Delhi. The Award was received by Suresh Raman, President, MMA, and Gp Capt R Vijayakumar (Retd) VSM, Executive Director, MMA.