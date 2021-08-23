Modi, Merkel discuss Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation on phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines and development cooperation in area of trade, climate and economic relations with his German counterpart Angela Merkel on phone on Monday.

“The leaders discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security, with the most urgent priority being the repatriation of stranded people,” according to an official release from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in Covid-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations, the release added.

They exchanged views on issues of multilateral interest such as the forthcoming COP-26 meeting and the Indian initiative to promote a dialogue on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council.

Britain will host the COP-26 meeting this year after it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.