Modi, Putin discuss Afghanistan, Covid-19 situation on phone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the Afghanistan crisis and agreed to work together on dealing with the situation in a telephone conversation on Tuesday.

The two leaders appreciated the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the fight against the Covid pandemic, especially in the supply and production of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine, according to an official release issued by the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

"The leaders discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan and its implications for the region and the world. They expressed the view that it was important for the two strategic partners to work together and instructed their senior officials to remain in touch," the release said.

India is continuing its efforts to evacuate people from Afghanistan after the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15, twenty years after being removed from power by US-led forces.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the progress in the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between both countries despite the challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

The leaders also talked about forthcoming multilateral engagements, including the BRICS Summit, meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of State, and India’s participation in the Eastern Economic Forum, the release added.

Prime Minister Modi said that he looked forward to President Putin’s visit to India for the next Bilateral Summit. The two leaders agreed to remain in touch on bilateral and global issues, in particular, the situation in Afghanistan