MoHUA launches revised Swachhata app

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) on Wednesday announced the launch of a revised version of the existing Swachhata-MoHUA App — introducing additional categories on Covid related complaints— at a video conference held with all States and Union Territories (UTs).

“The App has now been modified and strengthened further in order to enable citizens to get their COVID-19-related complaints also redressed by their respective ULBs (Urban Local Bodies),” said an official release.

However, the addition of these new categories has no impact on the existing categories of the App and citizens may continue to post their grievances in either of the categories, the release added.

“Under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, we are collectively working to ensure the safety and well-being of citizens during the COVID-19 crisis. To provide further support to States, UTs and Cities in this respect, MoHUA has introduced nine additional categories of complaints specific to COVID-19 on the Swachhata-MoHUA App to make it more responsive to the needs of the present times,” said Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA.