More water to be released from Idukki reservoir on strong inflows

More water will be released from the Idukki reservoir, Kerala’s largest, through three shutters at the Cheruthoni dam on Monday since water level has not come down to desirable levels due to heavy rain and strong inflows into the upstream, Mullaperiyar reservoir.

The Kerala Water Resources and Irrigation departments say even three days after 10 shutters at Mullaperiyar were opened, the water level has refused to budge and stood at 138.7 ft on Sunday after inflows rose to 12,000 cusecs. Only 5,000 cusecs are being let out of Mullaperiyar that empties into Idukki.

Third shutter up at Idukki

The third shutter at Idukki was raised by 70 cm at 10 am on Sunday releasing 1,750 cusecs. Since this could not make any material difference in the water level in the reservoir, two more shutters were opened, doubling the release to 3,500 cusecs on Sunday. On Monday, even this has not been found enough to match the inflows, which will likely force authorities to purge water to at least 7,000 cusecs. The water level at Idukki stands at 2,385.18 against a maximum permissible 2,403 ft.

Given this, authorites have declared an alert in the downstream areas of Cheruthoni and on the banks of the River Periyar that flows through Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts. Elsewhere in the state, shutters of the Malapmpuzha dam in Palakkad have been raised further by 10 cm. After breaching the rule curve, the Banasurasagar Dam in Wayanad has seen one shutter open. Revenue Minister K Rajan said the Kakkayam dam in Kozhikode will need to be opened soon.

Red alert at Idamalayar

A red alert has been declared at the Idamalayar dam, which along with Idukki, holds 48 per cent of all water impounded in the state and whose shutters are likely to be opened on Tuesday, along with the minor Kakki-Anathode dam. The heavy rain belt has migrated from Kerala but a well-marked low-pressure area off the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh coast, an offshore trough that runs from Gujarat to North Kerala and an active monsoon trough over land, have kept the monsoon flows strong over the Arabian Sea as they blast into the Western Ghats.