Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by ₹2 from Sunday

Mother Dairy on Saturday said that it is hiking prices of liquid milk prices by ₹2 per litre in Delhi-NCR and other key markets effective July 11.

The company said it was compelled to hike prices due to inflationary pressure on the overall input costs. It had last hiked milk prices in December 2019.

“The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in last 1 year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic,” it said in a statement.

In Delhi-NCR, full cream milk for instance will be priced at ₹57 per litre and toned milk at ₹47 per litre.

Besides Delhi-NCR , the company is revising milk prices in other key markets including East & Central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolkata, etc. from Sunday.

The company said in the last one year, the farm prices have increased to the tune of 8-10 per cent coupled with mounting operational costs of processing, packaging and logistics among others.

“It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last 3-4 weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last 1 year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent,”Mother Dairy Pvt Ltd added.

It stated that the surge in farm prices is only partially being passed to consumers.

“It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes close to 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk. The company believes in giving competitive and remunerative prices to the farmers to ensure sustainability of dairying and availability of safe milk for consumers,” it added.

Earlier this month, Amul had also hiked milk prices.