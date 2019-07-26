MPs condemn Azam Khan’s sexist remarks, demand apology

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Cutting across party lines, members in Lok Sabha on Friday condemned the sexist remarks by SP’s Azam Khan against Bihar MP Rama Devi and demanded exemplary action against him.
During the Zero Hour, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said the remarks of Khan in Lok Sabha on Thursday during the debate of Triple Talaq Bill were a “blot” on all legislators, including men.
Read also: FIR filed against Azam Khan for ‘underwear’ jibe against Jaya Prada
“This is a blot on all legislators including men. We cannot remain silent spectators to it. We have to speak in one voice that this is unacceptable,” Irani said.
Supporting Irani, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said either Khan should tender an apology or he should be suspended from the House.
Several other women MPs expressed unhappiness over Azam Khan’s remarks and demanded that Speaker take strict action against him.
Speaker Om Birla he will hold a meeting with leaders of all parties and then take a decision.
NCP’s Supriya Sule, Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee and BJD’s B Mahtab were among the members who chimed with the views condemning Khan’s remarks.
Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said action should be taken against anyone demeaning women and raised the issue of members using objectionable words against Sonia Gandhi in the past.
However, this drew protests from the members of the treasury benches who said the issue should not be politicised.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed Khan’s remarks as “utterly condemnable” and urged the Speaker to take exemplary action.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...