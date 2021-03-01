Mumbai commuters travelling by autorickshaw or taxi to pay more starting today owing to fare hike

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region travelling by autorickshaw or taxi in Mumbai will be paying more for their commute starting today owing to a hike in the minimum fares.
According to new tariff cards released by authorities over the weekend, the minimum fare for an autorickshaw (CNG), for 1.5 kilometres has been hiked to ₹21 as opposed to the previous fare of ₹18. For subsequent per Km, the charge is ₹14.20 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).
For the black and yellow taxi (kaali-peeli) (CNG), the fare has been hiked to ₹25 as opposed to earlier ₹22. For subsequent per km, the charge is ₹16.93 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).
The minimum fare for Cool Cab Taxi (CNG) has been raised from ₹28 to ₹33. For subsequent per km, the charge will be ₹22.26 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).
There will be a 25 per cent additional fare for their journey from 12.00 midnight to 05.00 am for all these modes of commute.
The new tariff card will be valid from March 1 to May 31.
This is due to drivers and owners having to recalibrate the electronic meters compulsorily within this period, Mumbai Mirror reported. From June 1, they will have to collect fares only by electronic meters, transport chief Avinash Dhakne has said, as per the report.
MMR has around 4.6 lakh autos and 60,000 taxis that will be going through the meter recalibration process.
The decision to hike the minimum fare by ₹3 was taken last week in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.
The fare was last hiked in June 2015. It is being hiked after a gap of six years as it was “it was long overdue,” State Transport Minister Anil Parab had said last week, as per a LiveMint report.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
While Supreme Court has cleared the way for women seeking longer tenures and senior roles in the Indian Army, ...
Mughal Gardens in the Capital open to visitors — albeit with Covid-19 protocol — for the annual Udyanotsav
Salty, buttery, cheese coated or with maple syrup and bacon — popcorn is lending its adaptable self to gourmet ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...