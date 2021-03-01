Mumbai commuters travelling by autorickshaw or taxi to pay more starting today owing to fare hike

Passengers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region travelling by autorickshaw or taxi in Mumbai will be paying more for their commute starting today owing to a hike in the minimum fares.

According to new tariff cards released by authorities over the weekend, the minimum fare for an autorickshaw (CNG), for 1.5 kilometres has been hiked to ₹21 as opposed to the previous fare of ₹18. For subsequent per Km, the charge is ₹14.20 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).

For the black and yellow taxi (kaali-peeli) (CNG), the fare has been hiked to ₹25 as opposed to earlier ₹22. For subsequent per km, the charge is ₹16.93 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).

The minimum fare for Cool Cab Taxi (CNG) has been raised from ₹28 to ₹33. For subsequent per km, the charge will be ₹22.26 (Rounded off to nearest Rupee).

There will be a 25 per cent additional fare for their journey from 12.00 midnight to 05.00 am for all these modes of commute.

The new tariff card will be valid from March 1 to May 31.

This is due to drivers and owners having to recalibrate the electronic meters compulsorily within this period, Mumbai Mirror reported. From June 1, they will have to collect fares only by electronic meters, transport chief Avinash Dhakne has said, as per the report.

MMR has around 4.6 lakh autos and 60,000 taxis that will be going through the meter recalibration process.

The decision to hike the minimum fare by ₹3 was taken last week in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) meeting chaired by the Maharashtra transport secretary.

The fare was last hiked in June 2015. It is being hiked after a gap of six years as it was “it was long overdue,” State Transport Minister Anil Parab had said last week, as per a LiveMint report.