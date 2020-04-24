Mylab collaborates with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s Syngene International

You, your neighbour, your space: A guide to navigating the New Normal
Pune-based molecular diagnostics company Mylab Discovery Solutions is collaborating with Syngene International to source raw material for its Covid-19 testing kits.
A publicly listed research services company, with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw as Chairperson, Syngene will help Mylab secure a steady supply of indigenously made raw materials that will help it meet the demand of RT-PCR based Covid-19 test kits in the country, said Mylab.
Mylab is the first Indian company to get commercial approval for its testing kits, with their qualitative PCR kits being approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) evaluation.
Earlier this month, the company had also formalised a partnership with Serum International’s Adar Poonawalla, in a personal capacity and Abhijit Pawar to scale-up manufacturing operations.
Mylab has supplied testing kits to ICMR-approved labs in over 20 States. It has been scaling up its production and will be able to deliver a total of 7,00,000 RT-PCR tests before May 3, it added.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, CMD, Biocon, said that the partnership would make it a truly indigenous Covid-19 testing kit. The collaboration would also help reduce Mylab’s dependency on international raw materials and strengthen India’s self-reliance in response to Covid-19, said Adar Poonawalla, Serum’s Chief Executive.
In an earlier interaction with BusinessLine, Hasmukh Rawal, Managing Director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said that they were scaling-up their Lonavala facility. Addressing the shortage in the country of reagents (used in diagnostic kits), Rawal had said that 95 per cent of the components in the kits were made in India and they were in discussion with three other companies to plug the remaining 5 per cent as well.
On the Syngene development, he said that leaders of the Indian biotechnology industry were leading by example. “With their help, India will not have to depend on other countries to test its citizens for Covid-19,” he added.
