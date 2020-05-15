Mysuru Coronavirus free, all 90 patients discharged

All 90 Coronavirus patients in Mysuru district have been discharged and the district also reported zero deaths due to the pandemic.

Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar said, “Glad to inform that all 90 Covid-19 positive patients in Mysuru District Hospital have recovered. Thanks to doctors, nurses and all CoronaWarriors who worked tirelessly to make this possible. With people support, we can win this fight against Corona.”

In the initial days, district especially the Nanjangud cluster was one of the biggest clusters in the State.

On learning the infection and its spread, the Mysuru district administration on war footing identified around 2,500 people, who had come in contact with the infected people in Mysuru city and Nanjangudu town and villages around it, placed them in quarantine and brought the situation under control.