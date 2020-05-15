News

Mysuru Coronavirus free, all 90 patients discharged

Anil Urs Bengaluru | Updated on May 15, 2020 Published on May 15, 2020

All 90 Coronavirus patients in Mysuru district have been discharged and the district also reported zero deaths due to the pandemic.

Medical Education Minister, K Sudhakar said, “Glad to inform that all 90 Covid-19 positive patients in Mysuru District Hospital have recovered. Thanks to doctors, nurses and all CoronaWarriors who worked tirelessly to make this possible. With people support, we can win this fight against Corona.”

In the initial days, district especially the Nanjangud cluster was one of the biggest clusters in the State.

On learning the infection and its spread, the Mysuru district administration on war footing identified around 2,500 people, who had come in contact with the infected people in Mysuru city and Nanjangudu town and villages around it, placed them in quarantine and brought the situation under control.

Published on May 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Dedicated WhatsApp number for taxpayers in TN, Puducherry