Nabard helps digitise SHG records in Karnataka

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) in Karnataka has disbursed ₹2.51 crore of grant assistance to Self Help Groups (SHGs) for promotion, skill development and digitisation of records.

The project E-Shakti for digitisation of SHGs is under implementation in seven districts. So far, 1.17 lakh SHGs are digitised. The cumulative grant assistance of ₹6.47 crore was released for SHG promotion, said Niraj Kumar Verma, Chief General Manager, Nabard.

Addressing the 39th Foundation Day of Nabard. Verma said on the financial inclusion, during the year, ₹5.65 crore was sanctioned and ₹2.07 crore disbursed for supporting various activities and facilitating financial inclusion and digitation of the financial transactions. 18 DCCBs have been covered under Public Management Financial System (PFMS) resulting in Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of funds under various schemes of the Central Government. The cumulative grant assistance released under financial inclusion was ₹43.98 crore.