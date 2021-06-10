11 dead, 17 injured after residential building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
At least eleven people are dead and seventeen others injured after a residential building collapsed in Malad West in Mumbai on late Wednesday night, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
A search and rescue operation for people trapped under the structure is ongoing.
The BMC shared an update on the search and rescue operation by the fire brigade in the building-collapse at Malvani Gate No. 8, Malad (W) last night. “A portion of 2nd & 3rd floor of a Ground + 3 residential building collapsed on the adjacent G+1 floor chawl injuring 17 people,” it said.
“The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far. Our prayers for the affected families. We hope for the quick recovery of the injured. May the deceased rest in peace,” the BMC said in a tweet on Thursday morning.
The injured persons have been shifted to BDBA hospital. Another three-story adjacent structure to the collapsed building is in a dangerous condition and has been evacuated, the BMC has said, as per reports.
